On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .246 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

