Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .257 with five doubles and eight walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has not homered in his 35 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (28.6%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.19 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
