Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .257 with five doubles and eight walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has not homered in his 35 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 games this season (28.6%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 20 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings