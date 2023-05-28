Sunday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (24-26) against the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Tigers have been favored four times and won two of those games.

Detroit is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Detroit has scored 189 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule