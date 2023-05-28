On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .238 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.2%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (38.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 27 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings