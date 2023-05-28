The Dallas Wings (1-0) take on the Chicago Sky (2-0) on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.

The matchup has no set line.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: BSSWX and MARQ

Sky vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-8.2)

Chicago (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 165.5

Sky vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Chicago was 18-14-0 against the spread last season.

Out of 32 Chicago games last season, 16 went over the total.

Sky Performance Insights

On offense, the Sky were the second-best squad in the WNBA (86.3 points per game) last season. On defense, they were fourth (81.3 points allowed per game).

Chicago was sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.8) and fifth in rebounds conceded (33.2) last year.

The Sky were sixth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.8) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.1) last season.

Last season, the Sky were eighth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Last year, the Sky were best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Chicago attempted 30.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 22.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 69.1% of its shots, with 77.9% of its makes coming from there.

