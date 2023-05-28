Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .287 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 37 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (24.3%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (13.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (40.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (40.5%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
