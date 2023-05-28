The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .520 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .196 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.
  • Gonzalez has picked up a hit in nine games this season (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (five of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%).
  • He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
9 GP 13
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9).
