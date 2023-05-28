Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .520 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .196 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in nine games this season (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (five of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%).
- He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9).
