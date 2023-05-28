Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 32 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .216 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 144th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 12 games this season (27.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
