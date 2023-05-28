Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 32 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .216 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 144th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 12 games this season (27.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 23 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings