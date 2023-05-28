Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has 32 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .216 with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 144th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has had an RBI in 12 games this season (27.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 23
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft (2-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
