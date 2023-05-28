On Sunday, Nick Maton (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .152.

In 15 of 46 games this season (32.6%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 25 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings