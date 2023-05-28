Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .107 with seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .169 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Cabrera has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
