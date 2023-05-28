Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .245 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (15.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.9%).
- In 12 games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.300
|OBP
|.292
|.391
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|8/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
