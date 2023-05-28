The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago in total hits (50) this season while batting .263 with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Robert has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of them.
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Robert has driven home a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 47.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.208 AVG .282
.311 OBP .330
.396 SLG .553
6 XBH 11
2 HR 6
7 RBI 14
13/6 K/BB 29/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 26
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (4-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
