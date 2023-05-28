Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (50) this season while batting .263 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of them.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has driven home a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 47.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (4-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.