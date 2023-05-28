Jake Burger -- with an on-base percentage of .189 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
  • Burger has picked up a hit in 19 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season, Burger has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 16 games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.275 AVG .148
.348 OBP .258
.800 SLG .333
9 XBH 3
6 HR 1
12 RBI 2
10/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 16
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (31.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.