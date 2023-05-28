The Chicago White Sox, including Hanser Alberto (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto is batting .218 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • In 46.2% of his 26 games this season, Alberto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alberto has driven home a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
.235 AVG .300
.235 OBP .353
.294 SLG .700
1 XBH 6
0 HR 3
1 RBI 11
2/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 11
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Rodriguez (4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
