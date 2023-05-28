The Cincinnati Reds (23-29) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Chicago Cubs (22-29) on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the nod to Drew Smyly (5-1) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (5-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.93 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Smyly has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Drew Smyly vs. Reds

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.387) and 40 home runs.

The Reds have gone 9-for-22 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 5.57 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.

Ashcraft is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Ashcraft will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

The 25-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 66th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.