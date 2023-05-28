Cubs vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds (23-29) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Chicago Cubs (22-29) on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
The Cubs will give the nod to Drew Smyly (5-1) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-3).
Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (5-1) for his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.93 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 10 games.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Smyly has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Drew Smyly vs. Reds
- The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.387) and 40 home runs.
- The Reds have gone 9-for-22 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.57 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
- Ashcraft is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Ashcraft will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- The 25-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 66th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
