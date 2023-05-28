The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs' Drew Smyly (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 15th, .958 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Twins May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Marlins May. 6 3.1 3 2 2 5 3 at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .293/.345/.397 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 52 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.361/.421 slash line on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

India Stats

India has 57 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.376/.439 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .280/.351/.471 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.