Drew Smyly gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 63 total home runs.

Chicago is 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.257).

Chicago is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (237 total).

The Cubs are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Smyly is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Smyly will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele - 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish

