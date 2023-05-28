Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.
The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (5-1) for the Cubs and Graham Ashcraft (2-3) for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Cubs have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago has entered eight games this season favored by -155 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 237 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
