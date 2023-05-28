Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (5-1) for the Cubs and Graham Ashcraft (2-3) for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has entered eight games this season favored by -155 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 237 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

