The Chicago White Sox and Clint Frazier, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate

  • Frazier has a triple and three walks while batting .278.
  • In four of six games this season, Frazier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Frazier has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9).
