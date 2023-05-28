Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
