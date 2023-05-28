The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 28 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings