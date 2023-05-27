Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zack Short -- -for- in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .296.
- Short has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this year (21.4%), Short has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief three times this season.
- In three appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .214 against him.
