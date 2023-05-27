Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.537 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
- McKinstry has had a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 19 games this year (45.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scholtens starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .214 against him this season. He has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
