Yasmani Grandal -- hitting .306 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .277 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), with multiple hits 11 times (26.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (26.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 24
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
