On Saturday, Trey Mancini (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .252.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (21.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (9.5%).

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (12 of 42), with two or more runs five times (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings