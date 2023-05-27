Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will see Jesse Scholtens starting for the Chicago White Sox in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (-105). A 9-run over/under is set in the contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Tigers did not cover its most recent game with a spread. For three consecutive games, Detroit and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 8.3 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Detroit has a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Detroit has played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-1).

The Tigers have a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 12-15 6-16 17-10 18-19 5-7

