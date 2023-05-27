The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .238.

Torkelson has had a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (8.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 17 games this year (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 27 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings