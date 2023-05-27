Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .238.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (8.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 17 games this year (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty has three appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In three games this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .214 against him.
