The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .293 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in 28 of 36 games this season (77.8%), including nine multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (41.7%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 21 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

