Seby Zavala -- batting .154 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .152 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

This year, Zavala has posted at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (15.4%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings