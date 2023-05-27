Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .214 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 149th in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (18.6%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (23.3%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 12 games this season (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
