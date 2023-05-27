The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .214 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 149th in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Wisdom has gotten a hit in 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (18.6%).
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (23.3%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has had an RBI in 12 games this season (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 23
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
