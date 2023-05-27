Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits, batting .263 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Robert has recorded a hit in 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Robert has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
