After batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has four doubles and seven walks while batting .222.

Schoop has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.

Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in five games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 16 .211 AVG .184 .286 OBP .244 .316 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

