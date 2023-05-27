The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .259 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

In 19 of 35 games this season (54.3%) Burger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

He has homered in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 35), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has an RBI in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 of 35 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings