Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including six multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 38 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 38 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen three times this season.
- In his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
