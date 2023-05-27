The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 95th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (28 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (30.6%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (40.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 24 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings