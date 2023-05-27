The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 95th in slugging.
  • Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (28 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this season (30.6%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this season (40.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 24
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
