Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 95th in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (28 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (30.6%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (40.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
