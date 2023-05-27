Saturday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (22-28) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-3) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
  • The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
  • The Cubs have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 21 @ Phillies L 2-1 Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
May 23 Mets W 7-2 Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
May 24 Mets W 4-2 Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
May 25 Mets L 10-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
May 26 Reds L 9-0 Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
May 27 Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
May 28 Reds - Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
May 29 Rays - Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
May 30 Rays - Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
May 31 Rays - Justin Steele vs TBA
June 2 @ Padres - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha

