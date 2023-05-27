After going 2-for-5 with a triple in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Clint Frazier At The Plate (2022)

  • Frazier hit .216 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Frazier had a hit in seven games last season (out of 17 games played, 41.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Including all 17 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Frazier had an RBI in one of 17 games last season.
  • He scored a run in four of his 17 games last season.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 6
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Lorenzen (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
