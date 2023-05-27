Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a triple in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Tigers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Clint Frazier At The Plate (2022)
- Frazier hit .216 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Frazier had a hit in seven games last season (out of 17 games played, 41.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- Including all 17 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Frazier had an RBI in one of 17 games last season.
- He scored a run in four of his 17 games last season.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.133
|.448
|OBP
|.188
|.364
|SLG
|.200
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|9/6
|K/BB
|2/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Lorenzen (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
