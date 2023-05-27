The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .333 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.

In 93.3% of his 15 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 60.0% of his games this season, and 14.3% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has driven home a run in 10 games this season (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 80.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

