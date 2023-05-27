The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .333 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.
  • In 93.3% of his 15 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 60.0% of his games this season, and 14.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel has driven home a run in 10 games this season (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 80.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Reds will look to Williamson (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
