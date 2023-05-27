Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .171 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.79).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- In his three games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
