Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .243 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 35 of 51 games this year (68.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.6%).
- He has homered in six games this season (11.8%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
