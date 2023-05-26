The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has five doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .270.

In 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has had an RBI in eight games this season.

He has scored in 18 of 41 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 18 GP 23 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings