Friday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (23-25) versus the Chicago White Sox (21-31) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (3-5) for the White Sox and Joey Wentz (1-4) for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 215 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule