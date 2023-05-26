Player prop betting options for Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Friday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Greene Stats

Greene has 55 hits with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .297/.363/.438 so far this year.

Greene will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .242/.310/.371 on the year.

Torkelson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, six walks and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lynn Stats

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 21 6.0 4 2 2 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .267/.322/.545 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 44 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He has a .233/.315/.392 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

