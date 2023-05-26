When the Chicago White Sox (21-31) and Detroit Tigers (23-25) face off at Comerica Park on Friday, May 26, Lance Lynn will get the call for the White Sox, while the Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +130. Chicago is a 1.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (3-5, 6.28 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-4, 7.45 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The White Sox have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-2.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

