Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will meet Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 41 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .354 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 179 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .304.

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.229 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (1-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Wentz has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Jon Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.