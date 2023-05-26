Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .242 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- In 59.6% of his games this season (28 of 47), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has an RBI in 18 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 47 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
