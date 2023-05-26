The Washington Mystics (1-2) battle the Chicago Sky (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Sky vs. Mystics

Chicago's 86.3 points per game last year were 10.4 more points than the 75.9 that Washington gave up to opponents.

The Sky went 24-9 last season when they scored more than 75.9 points.

Chicago shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Washington averaged.

The Sky went 23-7 when they shot better than 43.0% from the field.

Chicago shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last season. That's only 0.7 percentage points higher than Washington allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.8%).

The Sky had a 17-2 record when the team hit more than 33.8% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Chicago rebounded at a similar rate last season (34.9 and 34.8 boards per game, respectively).

Sky Injuries