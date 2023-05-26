The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .293.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 36 games this year (77.8%), including nine multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with more than one RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 21
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 23-year-old's 4.68 ERA ranks 60th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 68th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.