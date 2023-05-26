Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .293.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 36 games this year (77.8%), including nine multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with more than one RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old's 4.68 ERA ranks 60th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 68th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
