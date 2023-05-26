Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .189 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.
- Gonzalez has had a base hit in eight of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.
- Gonzalez has had an RBI in five games this season (23.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-4 with a 7.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
