The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 55 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Greene will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

Greene has gotten a hit in 35 of 47 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (31.9%).

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.9% of his games this year, Greene has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 22 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 20 GP 27 18 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings