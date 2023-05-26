Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 55 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Greene will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 35 of 47 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (31.9%).
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.9% of his games this year, Greene has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 22 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|18 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
