Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .214 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 151st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 43), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers.
